New York State on Thursday released a $585 million plan to contain and treat the Bethpage groundwater pollution plume that has been spreading for decades from former Northrop Grumman and Navy facilities.

Using engineering and groundwater modeling developed over the past two years, the preferred alternative recommended in the state report proposes 24 wells connected with miles of piping, five treatment plants and recharging the cleaned water into the aquifer through four basins including at Bethpage State Park and Massapequa Creek.

"With the release of this groundbreaking plan to contain and treat the Navy/Grumman plume, we are taking action on a comprehensive system to safeguard communities and ensure that Long Island’s drinking water and environment are protected for generations to come,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

If the Navy and Grumman balk at the plan, the state plans to move ahead with it and sue them later to recover the costs, under state law, to clean up polluted sites, officials said.

“This is going to be a knockdown, drag-out fight with polluters. They’ve said for years it can’t be contained, it shouldn’t be contained. This study and investigation turns all of that on its head,” state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said in an interview.

The U.S. Navy and Northrop Grumman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Bethpage plume is considered Long Island's largest groundwater pollution source, with 24 contaminants, including TCE, a human carcinogen that according to the Environmental Protection Agency is toxic to the immune system and reproduction, and the emerging contaminant 1,4-dioxane, which water providers are struggling to treat.

The state's plan calls for 16 wells along the margins of the plume and eight in the interior. It would be treated for 1,4-dioxane using the advanced oxidation process, as tests show it’s necessary.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After treatment, water would be recharged at basins in Bethpage State Park, existing recharge basins near the Southern State Parkway, re-used for irrigation at Bethpage State Park and deposited into Massapequa Creek. The plan would require 23.5 miles of underground pipes to be installed.

The plan is designed to stop further movement of the plume, prevent contamination from reaching un-impacted drinking water wells and reduce concentrations in currently impacted wells, reduce the volume and concentrations within the Navy Grumman plume and reduce the time it’ll take to clean up the site.

Bethpage Water District, which provides water to 33,000 customers, has spent millions of dollars treating water to get it to meet state and federal drinking water standards. The plumes have been spreading at an estimated rate of a foot-per-year, including to Massapequa, South Farmingdale and Levittown water districts.

The latest model of the plume found it extends 4.3 miles south toward the Southern State Parkway and to depths of 900 feet below ground. At its widest point, the plume is now about 2.1 miles wide.

The recommended alternative surrounds the plume with extraction wells, which will pump and treat 17.5 million gallons of water per day. The water will be treated to drinking water standards, according to a senior DEC official, before it is put into recharge basins, used as irrigation, including at Bethpage State Park, or put into the creek.

Alternatives in a state report released in 2016 looked at pumping water and sending it out to the Atlantic Ocean. But the senior DEC official said that could cause a dramatic reduction in the level of the aquifer, which could cause saltwater to spread into drinking water sources.

There will be a 45-day period for public comment through July 7, after which the state will formally select one of five alternatives proposed in the report. The report, launched in 2017, cost $6 million and involved drilling new monitoring wells up to 1,000 feet deep, plus 3-D modeling of the plume with the United States Geological Survey, consultants and state DEC staff.

Capital costs are expected to cost $200 million, and operation and maintainance over the next 30 years will cost in excess of $300 million.

Cuomo in December 2017 announced plans for 14 extraction wells at the border of the plume, plus four extraction wells inside Bethpage. In his January State of the State, he said, “We've been talking for decades. Grumman doesn't want to pay, the Navy doesn't want to pay. Let us say we'll do the remediation and then we're going to sue you to get the money back, but we have to keep our people safe.”