Brookhaven is using a $150,000 state grant to replace some of the gasoline-powered lawn and garden care equipment at the Holtsville Ecology Site with rechargeable battery-powered equipment, resulting in the town using less gasoline.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, NYSERDA, awarded the town the grant in 2017 to implement energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable development projects.

“I am happy to do our part to reduce gasoline usage and decrease the town’s carbon footprint," Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro said in a statement.

The grant was part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's $16 million Clean Energy Communities Initiative announced in 2016.

The money helps eligible local governments by providing funds for sustainable development projects. The initiative also supports Cuomo’s Green New Deal, a clean energy and jobs agenda putting New York State on the path to a carbon-neutral economy, state officials said.

New York State last month said it wants to reduce 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and become a carbon-free electricity sector by 2040.

“More and more local communities like the Town of Brookhaven are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint in support of New York’s nation-leading climate and clean energy goals," Brad Tito, program manager for communities and local governments at NYSERDA, said in a statement.

Brookhaven received the grant for completing four of 10 high-impact clean energy actions identified by NYSERDA.

They were deploying electric vehicles, completing energy code enforcement training, participating in a community-based Solarize campaign to reduce solar project costs through joint purchasing, and streamlining the local approval processes for solar projects.

Brookhaven said the new rechargeable battery-powered equipment will include weed wackers, chain saws and backpack leaf blowers as well as batteries and charging stations.