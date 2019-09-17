A badly decomposed North Atlantic right whale was spotted floating about 5 miles south of Jones Beach, and with just 400 or so of these mammoth creatures still alive, scientists are hoping to bring it ashore to figure out why it died, officials said Tuesday.

This is the first dead North Atlantic right whale found in U.S. waters this year. Canada already has found eight, all in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the National Oceanic Atmospheric and Administration says on its website.

"Right now, we are trying to figure out if we can tow it to shore," NOAA spokeswoman Jennifer S. Goebel said by telephone.

Necropsies are best done on land, and NOAA is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, a Hampton Bays-based nonprofit.

Getting struck by a boat or ensnared in fishing gear are the two primary reasons right whales die, Goebel said. Right whales can live as long as six decades, according to the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at Boston's New England Aquarium.

Currently, the number of North Atlantic right whale breeding females has plunged to about 95, NOAA estimated.

NOAA said that in June 2017 it declared an "Unusual Mortality Event" for North Atlantic right whales, meaning there has been a "significant die-off" of the marine mammal population that demands immediate response.

Last year, three right whales stranded in the United States. In 2017, the deaths of 17 whales were confirmed: 12 in Canada, and five in this country, the federal agency said.

Right whales mostly stay within 50 miles of the U.S. and Canadian Atlantic coasts, though sometimes pregnant whales and others journey to the southeast, wintering near Florida and Georgia, the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life says.

The whales feed on zooplankton, says the Anderson center.

NOAA asks members of the public to report sick, injured, stranded,or dead marine mammals to the local stranding network. In New York, call 631-369-9829.