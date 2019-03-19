A Baldwin Jiffy Lube and store manager were issued eight tickets for dumping oil that seeped into lakes connected to the Great South Bay, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said Tuesday.

The DEC found three storm drains near the Merrick Road store “filled with oil” after investigating an oil spill at Caroline Lake on Sunday and Monday.

Investigators on Tuesday were “on site directing actions to clean up this spill to protect public health and the environment and hold the responsible parties accountable for the costs of this cleanup,” DEC spokeswoman Erica Ringewald said in a statement.

The first reports of an oil spill at Caroline Lake came into the DEC on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, investigators returned and saw that oil had spread south to Silver Lake and to a canal that leads to the Great South Bay.

The DEC hired a company to bring in a vacuum truck and pick up debris and plant material. The contractor placed booms to control the spread.

The DEC responded to reports that a Jiffy Lube had been cleaning out the interior of the store for about a week. DEC spill responders went to the location and noticed a “sheen” on the driveway leading to a storm drain. It investigated the storm drain and two others near Merrick Road and Parkview Place. The contractor, AB Oil, was brought to the scene and removed the oil and sediment from the storm drains.

Boom and absorbent material was placed in the storm drain to deal with any remaining material.

DEC officials said the investigation is ongoing. Currently, four tickets each were issued to Jiffy Lube and the store’s manager for: polluting the waters of the marine district; polluting waters in contravention of standards; depositing a noxious or unwholesome substance on a highway; and depositing a noxious, offensive or toxic substance into a stream, sewer or public waterway.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jay Ojeda, regional vice president for Jiffy Lube, declined to comment Tuesday evening