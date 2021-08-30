DEC posts shellfish-area closures for Labor Day weekend

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will close more than 840 acres of North Shore bays and harbors to shellfishing during the Labor Day holiday weekend due to the prospect of potential contamination.

The closures include 445 acres of Oyster Bay Harbor, 347 acres in northern Port Jefferson Harbor, and 50 acres in the Sand Hole section of Huntington.

The DEC, in a statement, said the closures were enacted to protect public health from shellfish that could become contaminated during anticipated increases in boating activity. The areas have been temporarily uncertified for harvesting during the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays since 1995.

Closure for harvest begins at sunrise on Sept. 3 and continues through Sept. 8, the DEC said, adding that poor weather could extend the closures if needed.

The DEC added that the three areas are already designated no discharge zones for boaters, urging boaters to instead use pump out facilities in nearby ports.

"During peak holiday periods, discharges from marine sanitation devices (toilets) may contaminate nearby shellfish beds with pathogenic bacteria or viruses, rendering the shellfish unsafe for human consumption," DEC explained.

Veteran Long Island clammer Tom Kokell said the areas slated for temporary closure are not heavily used by commercial clammers, so he didn't expect an impact.

"In those areas, there's practically nothing left," he said of the scarcity of clams. Kokell, of Northport, said he's moved most of his clamming to deeper waters of Long Island Sound, at depths of 40 to 50 feet. "As long as you're in deeper waters it's OK," he said. "But all the harbors are shot."