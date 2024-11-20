Rain expected overnight as drought condition elevated; FDNY battles brush fire in Highbridge Park

With drought warnings on the rise and brush fires a near-daily occurrence, the National Weather Service said relief could come as soon as Wednesday night — with showers and even a thunderstorm in the overnight forecast and meteorologists saying there's a 90% chance for rain Thursday.

"Some storms could produce heavy rainfall," the weather service said Wednesday, adding that as much as an inch of rain is possible — rain desperately needed in the metro area.

The forecast comes as the U.S. Drought Monitor, which reports drought conditions across the United States, moved New York City and portions of western Nassau County from D1, or moderate drought level, to D2, or severe drought level, within the past week. The D2 level means water quality is poor, groundwater is declining, irrigation ponds are dry and trees are becoming brittle.

The possibilities of brush fires and wildfires becomes more elevated.

Although there have been few reported brush fires on Long Island in recent days, the FDNY battled a large brush fire in Highbridge Park in upper Manhattan — first reported at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday. In an online statement, FDNY Deputy Chief Joseph Duggan said the first arriving units "were confronted with an extensive brush fire, approximately 10 to 15 acres," adding: "It was an extremely dense brush fire on a very hilly section of the park with not a lot of hydrant or water sources."

The FDNY said 138 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene, at 155th Street and Harlem River Drive, with the fire being categorized as a third-alarm. It was brought under control overnight, Duggan said.

No injuries were reported. The newly formed FDNY Brush Fire Task Force and fire marshals were attempting to determine the cause of the fire.

The situation for much of Long Island has become serious in recent weeks, with only trace amounts of precipitation recorded since August, according to weather service records for Islip.

There was just 0.24 inches of precipitation recorded in September, compared to the normal average of about 3.6 inches, the weather service said. In October, there was just 0.12 inches of precipitation recorded at Islip, compared to the normal average of 3.97 inches.

So far in November, there's been just 0.23 inches recorded. The normal monthly average is 2.06.

The current forecast is calling for up to an 80% chance of rain overnight, with the bulk of any rainfall beginning at about 4 a.m..

The chance of rainfall Thursday is 90%, with thunderstorms possible. Rain could continue into Friday, as well, according to the forecast.

Overcast skies are expected Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 50s.