A leaking faucet can waste dozens of gallons of water a month, eliminating a weekly five-minute hose down of sidewalks and steps can save as much as 2,500 gallons of water a year.

Just a few reminders from New York state officials as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a Drought Watch Tuesday for Long Island and three upstate regions, urging all New Yorkers to lend a hand saving water.

The watch, which is the lowest level of four emergency advisories — watch, warning, emergency and disaster — was placed in effect for Long Island, as well as the Adirondacks, the Great Lakes / St. Lawrence area and the Upper Hudson / Mohawk region, a statement released by the governor said.

While there are no mandatory water use restrictions in place, residents are "strongly encouraged" to voluntarily conserve water.

The recent wave of extreme heat has caused a developing drought in several parts of the state and without adequate rain, conditions could worsen," Cuomo said in a statement, adding: "I am encouraging all New Yorkers under local water restrictions to pitch in and take steps to conserve water whenever possible until the advisory is lifted to help prevent a more severe shortage."

Officials noted that taller grass uses less water than shorter grass; that less frequent watering of lawns encourages grass to seek deeper roots, reducing water evaporation when grass is watered; that homeowners should irrigate and water lawns on reduced schedules instead of more common daily routines; and that all sorts of basic cutbacks in use can have a dramatic effect on the amount of water saved during any type of drought conditions.

For more information residents can visit the DEC webpage at http://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/5009.html.