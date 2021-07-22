Don't swim at Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway because stormwater runoff may have raised bacteria levels, Nassau County health officials said in a bathing advisory Thursday.

The advisory ends at 7 a.m. Friday unless more heavy rain falls or testing reveals unhealthy levels of bacteria, the officials said in a statement.

Four additional beaches remain closed because tests did detect too much bacteria. They are: Morgan Beach in Glen Cove, Island Park Beach in Island Park, and Philip Healey Beach and Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa.

Once the ground can no longer absorb more rain, that excess water — called stormwater runoff —can carry effluents from leaking cesspools and septic systems, pesticides, fertilizers, oil and various kinds of debris down into the sewers and bodies of water.

To speak with a county health department representative, call 516- 227-9717 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.