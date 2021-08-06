TODAY'S PAPER
Hewlett Point beach closed to bathing due to high bacteria levels, Nassau health officials say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The Hewlett Point beach was closed to bathing Friday after high bacteria levels were found, the Nassau County Department of Health said.

Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa remained shut for the same reason, the department said in a statement.

Neither beach will reopen until those bacteria levels fall back to acceptable limits, the department said.

Stormwater runoff — which occurs when the ground cannot absorb all the rain that falls — can pollute waterways with bacteria, as it carries waste from leaking cesspools and septic systems, along with other contaminants, such as pesticides, fertilizers, oil and various kinds of debris.

Anyone who wishes to speak with a health department representative can call 516-227-9717 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

For the latest recorded information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

