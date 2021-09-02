Advisories issued against swimming at 82 beaches on LI

Swimming was not advised at 82 Long Island beaches because what was left of the devastating storm called Ida could have polluted them by releasing fecal bacteria into the stormwater, officials said Thursday.

Only five days ago, a total of 81 beaches were on that list of precautionary advisories, also after a heavy rain.

Once again, almost all the beaches that might be contaminated are in Suffolk, 64 on Thursday, one more than on Aug. 28, the county department of health services said in a statement.

In Nassau, the latest total is 18, unchanged from Aug. 28, its county health department said.

Locations in Suffolk included Amityville Village Beach, Crab Meadow Beach in Northport, and Ronkonkoma Beach. Nassau locations included Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove, Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa, and Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay.

Ida also caused 24 of New York City’s water treatment plants to discharge sewage mixed with rainwater as of midday, its environmental protection agency said. This problem is one of the main causes of the low oxygen levels seen in western Long Island Sound, scientists say.

Swimming in bacteria-laced water can cause gastrointestinal illness, and infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat.

Around 70% of Suffolk lacks sewers, and stormwater runoff — which occurs when the ground cannot absorb all the rainwater — carries effluents from leaking cesspools and septic systems, pesticides, fertilizers, oil and debris into sewers, increasing bacteria levels. Animal waste can be another key source.

For the latest information on Suffolk's affected beaches, call the Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822, contact the department's Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours, or visit Suffolk County Department of Health Services beach monitoring webpage.

In Nassau, for up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.

A state interactive map of beach closures and advisories can be found at ny.healthinspections.us/ny_beaches/.

If water quality tests show any bacteria detected has fallen to levels deemed satisfactory, Suffolk will reopen its beaches Friday at 8:30 a.m., and Nassau at 8 a.m.