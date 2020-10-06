The 2020 edition of the Long Island Sound Report Card contains, for the first time, grades of quality of dozens of bays, harbors and coves, allowing local communities to target problematic waterways, said an official of Save the Sound.

Overall the report, released Tuesday, found that "nitrogen pollution remains a major threat to a healthy Sound," resulting in periodic large fish die-offs and seaweed blooms.

"Of the 50 segments monitored across 38 bays, 56% received a "C," "D," or "F." Only six received an "A," the report said. "This shows the outsized impact that pollution from our communities has on coastal waters, especially where tidal exchange with the open Sound is low and pollutant loads from the rivers and streams is high."

Those findings were possible due to the new system involving local monitoring that breaks the data down to local waterways.

"For the past three report cards, we were just using open water data from the [Environmental Protection Agency]," said Tracy Brown, Save the Sound’s regional director of water protection. But officials realized, "that we couldn’t really extrapolate from the open water conditions and tell people what their super local water conditions are," she said. "There was really a data gap."

And since 2017, the nonprofit group, Save the Sound, has started to fill in that gap, with EPA funding and the assistance of 22 "partner groups" in communities to do the monitoring of 38 bays for its biennial Unified Water Study. Because there can be multiple segments of the bays, the 2020 report for the first time gives grades for some 50 bays and bay segments in both New York and Connecticut.

It also found that the condition of the bays was quite variable, sometimes with disparate results from bay segments next to each other.

"Readers may be surprised that water quality in the bays cannot be predicted by water quality in adjacent portions of the open Sound," the report said. "This emphasizes the importance of local conditions and the role communities play in degrading or improving their coastal water quality."

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), in a statement, said: "The Long Island Sound is our national park … Over the years we have made significant progress by reducing nitrogen loads, restoring habitat, involving and educating the public, and monitoring water quality. But it is clear from this report that there is more to do."

Save the Sound has enlisted the support of local groups monitoring the bays at the same time using the same methods, Brown said. "It's the first time we’ve had hyper local data — so it’s [an] apples to apples" comparison. She invited local groups who want to get involved in the monitoring to contact the group at savethesound.org.

George Hoffman, whose nonprofit group the Setauket Harbor Task Force, performed the monitoring of the three segments in Port Jefferson Harbor: the middle and outer portions of Port Jefferson Harbor received A grades, while the Inner Port Jefferson Harbor was graded B+.

Hoffman, who lives in Setauket and is coordinator of the task force's water testing program, said Save the Sound invited his group to do monitoring in 2018. "We’re all volunteers. We’re a citizen-science group. We're not trained scientists but are concerned about the environment," he said.

Heather Johnson is executive director of Friends of the Bay, a conservation group that monitors Mill Neck Creek and Oyster Bay, both graded C+ by the report card; Inner Cold Spring Harbor, graded F; and Outer Cold Spring Harbor, which got a B.

"There's poor [tide] flushing in the inner harbor," Johnson said. "It's the southern part of the harbor and it doesn't have close access to Long Island Sound."

Johnson said several groups have joined together to try to address the issue, starting a community shellfishing gardening project in 2017. She said an adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day. "So if you have garden full of oysters, one would hope you would see improvement in water quality," though she added, "It won’t happen over night."