Every week from Memorial Day to Labor Day, a team of students and scientists led by Chris Gobler, professor of marine science at Stony Brook University and director of the New York State Center for Clean Water Technology, tests the water quality at 29 locations around Long Island. The result is the Long Island Water Quality Report, which aims to provide regular snapshots of ecosystem health, with an eye to how well the region's bays, harbors, rivers and inlets support robust fishing and shellfishing activity.

A good rating indicates clear water, adequate oxygen levels and no or low levels of algae or bacteria from human or animal waste.

This week’s ratings are as follows:

GOOD: Stony Brook Harbor, Port Jefferson Harbor, Mount Sinai Harbor, South Oyster Bay, Shinnecock Inlet, Little Peconic Bay, Great Peconic Bay, Sag Harbor

FAIR: Oyster Bay Harbor, Cold Spring Harbor, Hewlett Bay, Middle Bay, Fire Island Inlet, western Great South Bay, central Great South Bay, eastern Great South Bay, central Moriches Bay, eastern Moriches Bay, Quantuck Bay, western Shinnecock Bay, mid-Shinnecock Bay, Mattituck Inlet, Peconic River, Three Mile Harbor

POOR: Hempstead Harbor — harmful algal bloom, low dissolved oxygen; Huntington Harbor — harmful algal bloom, low dissolved oxygen, water clarity, fecal coliform; Northport Harbor — harmful algal bloom, low dissolved oxygen, water clarity; Forge River — harmful algal bloom, low dissolved oxygen, water clarity, fecal coliform; western Flanders Bay — low dissolved oxygen, harmful algal bloom, water clarity, fecal coliform