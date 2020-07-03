TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
84° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEnvironment

Long Island water quality report: Seven sites rated poor

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

During the summer, a team of students and scientists led by Chris Gobler, professor of marine science at Stony Brook University and director of the New York State Center for Clean Water Technology, tests the water quality at about 30 locations around Long Island. The result is the Long Island Water Quality Report, which aims to provide regular snapshots of ecosystem health, with an eye to how well the region's bays, harbors, rivers and inlets support robust fishing and shellfishing activity.

A good rating indicates clear water, adequate oxygen levels and no or low levels of algae or bacteria from human or animal waste.

This week’s ratings are as follows:

GOOD: Stony Brook Harbor, Port Jefferson Harbor, Mount Sinai Harbor, South Oyster Bay, Fire Island Inlet, Shinnecock Inlet, Little Peconic Bay, Great Peconic Bay and Sag Harbor 

FAIR: Hempstead Harbor, Oyster Bay Harbor, Huntington Harbor, Northport Harbor, Hewlett Bay, Middle Bay, western Great South Bay, eastern Great South Bay, mid-Shinnecock Bay, Mattituck Inlet, western Flanders Bay, Peconic River, Three Mile Harbor

POOR: Cold Spring Harbor — low levels of oxygen and water clarity, and a harmful algal bloom of "Prorocentrum," which can be harmful to fish and other marine life; central Great South Bay, Forge River, central Moriches Bay, eastern Moriches Bay, Quantuck Bay, western Shinnecock Bay — low dissolved oxygen, harmful algal bloom, water clarity

The Water Quality Index is for informational purposes. Be sure to check with the county health departments and New York State Department of Enviromental Conservation for details on where swimming and shellfishing are permitted.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

An arriving passenger wearing a face shield, left, Cuomo urges NYers to keep coronavirus in check through holiday weekend
FREE Theater Day Program coordinator Steven Jackson leads Program for people with disabilities offers singing, dancing on Zoom
Bill Amorim in March 2001 with his wife Golf course superintendent who crossed paths with rich and famous dies at 81
Florence (Flory) Warshawsky, baker supreme and wife of Florence Warshawsky, baker supreme for every holiday, dies at 73
Jill Madenberg, of Madenberg College Consulting, says students 17 ways to hack college costs
Following the votes in the Senate and the Congress votes to extend PPP loan program
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search