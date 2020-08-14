TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weekly water quality report: Five sites rated poor

The Forge River, as seen looking south from

The Forge River, as seen looking south from Montauk Highway in Mastic in 2016. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Newsday Staff
During the summer, a team of students and scientists led by Chris Gobler, professor of marine science at Stony Brook University and director of the New York State Center for Clean Water Technology, tests the water quality weekly at about 30 locations around Long Island. The result is the Long Island Water Quality Report, which aims to provide regular snapshots of ecosystem health, with an eye to how well the region's bays, harbors, rivers and inlets support robust fishing and shellfishing activity.

A good rating indicates clear water, adequate oxygen levels and no or low levels of algae or bacteria from human or animal waste, with levels of all parameters meeting or exceeding all state and federal water quality standards.

This week’s ratings are as follows:

GOOD: Shinnecock Inlet, Mattituck Inlet, Little Peconic Bay, Great Peconic Bay

FAIR: Hempstead Harbor, Oyster Bay Harbor, Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington Harbor, Northport Harbor, Stony Brook Harbor, Port Jefferson Harbor, Mount Sinai Harbor, Middle Bay, South Oyster Bay, Fire Island Inlet, western Great South Bay, central Great South Bay, eastern Great South Bay, Quantuck Bay, mid-Shinnecock Bay, western Flanders Bay, Peconic River, Sag Harbor, Three Mile Harbor

POOR: Hewlett Bay, Forge River, central Moriches Bay, eastern Moriches Bay, western Shinnecock Bay — low dissolved oxygen, algal bloom, poor water clarity

By Newsday Staff

