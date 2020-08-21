TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weekly water quality report: Mostly fair to good conditions

Stony Brook Harbor is one of nine sites

Stony Brook Harbor is one of nine sites across Long Island that were given good ratings in this week's weekly water quality report. Credit: Morgan Campbell

By Newsday Staff
During the summer, a team of students and scientists led by Chris Gobler, professor of marine science at Stony Brook University and director of the New York State Center for Clean Water Technology, tests the water quality weekly at about 30 locations around Long Island. The result is the Long Island Water Quality Report, which aims to provide regular snapshots of ecosystem health, with an eye to how well the region's bays, harbors, rivers and inlets support robust fishing and shellfishing activity.

A good rating indicates clear water, adequate oxygen levels and no or low levels of algae or bacteria from human or animal waste, with levels of all parameters meeting or exceeding all state and federal water quality standards.

This week’s ratings are as follows:

GOOD: Stony Brook Harbor, Port Jefferson Harbor, South Oyster Bay, Fire Island Inlet, mid-Shinnecock Bay, Shinnecock Inlet, Little Peconic Bay, western Flanders Bay, Great Peconic Bay

FAIR: Hempstead Harbor, Oyster Bay Harbor, Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington Harbor, Northport Harbor, Mount Sinai Harbor, Hewlett Bay, Middle Bay, western Great South Bay, central Great South Bay, eastern Great South Bay, central Moriches Bay, Quantuck Bay, western Shinnecock Bay, Mattituck Inlet, Peconic River, Sag Harbor, Three Mile Harbor

POOR: Forge River, eastern Moriches Bay — low dissolved oxygen, harmful algal bloom, poor water clarity

By Newsday Staff

