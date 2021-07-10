TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Environment

Long Island weekly water quality report: Mixed results

By Newsday Staff
During the summer, a team of students and scientists led by Chris Gobler, professor of marine science at Stony Brook University and director of the New York State Center for Clean Water Technology, tests the water quality weekly at about 30 locations around Long Island. The result is the Long Island Water Quality Report, which aims to provide regular snapshots of ecosystem health, with an eye to how well the region's bays, harbors, rivers and inlets support robust fishing and shellfishing activity.

A good rating indicates clear water, adequate oxygen levels and no or low levels of algae or bacteria from human or animal waste, with levels of all parameters meeting or exceeding all state and federal water quality standards.

This week’s ratings are as follows:

GOOD: Oyster Bay Harbor, Stony Brook Harbor, Port Jefferson Harbor, Mount Sinai Harbor, Middle Bay, South Oyster Bay, Fire Island Inlet, western Great South Bay, mid-Shinnecock Bay, Shinnecock Inlet, Little Peconic Bay, Great Peconic Bay, Sag Harbor, Three Mile Harbor

FAIR: Hempstead Harbor, Huntington Harbor, Northport Harbor, Hewlett Bay, central Moriches Bay, Quantuck Bay, western Shinnecock Bay, Mattituck Inlet, western Flanders Bay, Peconic River

POOR: Cold Spring Harbor, central Great South Bay, eastern Great South Bay, Forge River, eastern Moriches Bay

