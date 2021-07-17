During the summer, a team of students and scientists led by Chris Gobler, professor of marine science at Stony Brook University and director of the New York State Center for Clean Water Technology, tests the water quality weekly at about 30 locations around Long Island. The result is the Long Island Water Quality Report, which aims to provide regular snapshots of ecosystem health, with an eye to how well the region's bays, harbors, rivers and inlets support robust fishing and shellfishing activity.

A good rating indicates clear water, adequate oxygen levels and no or low levels of algae or bacteria from human or animal waste, with levels of all parameters meeting or exceeding all state and federal water quality standards.

This week’s ratings are as follows:

GOOD: Stony Brook Harbor, Port Jefferson Harbor, Mount Sinai Harbor, Middle Bay, South Oyster Bay, Fire Island Inlet, western Great South Bay, Shinnecock Inlet, Mattituck Inlet, Little Peconic Bay, Sag Harbor

FAIR: Oyster Bay Harbor, Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington Harbor, Hewlett Bay, central Great South Bay, central Moriches Bay, Quantuck Bay, western Shinnecock Bay, mid-Shinnecock Bay, Great Peconic Bay, Three Mile Harbor

POOR: Hempstead Harbor, Northport Harbor, Forge River, eastern Moriches Bay, western Flanders Bay — fecal coliform, harmful algal bloom, low dissolved oxygen, water clarity; eastern Great South Bay — harmful algal bloom, low dissolved oxygen, water clarity; Peconic River — fecal coliform, algal bloom, low dissolved oxygen, water clarity