Long IslandEnvironment

Long Island weekly water quality report: Mostly fair conditions

The Forge River was one of four sites

The Forge River was one of four sites on Long Island with poor water quality this week. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Newsday Staff
During the summer, a team of students and scientists led by Chris Gobler, professor of marine science at Stony Brook University and director of the New York State Center for Clean Water Technology, tests the water quality weekly at about 30 locations around Long Island. The result is the Long Island Water Quality Report, which aims to provide regular snapshots of ecosystem health, with an eye to how well the region's bays, harbors, rivers and inlets support robust fishing and shellfishing activity.

A good rating indicates clear water, adequate oxygen levels and no or low levels of algae or bacteria from human or animal waste, with levels of all parameters meeting or exceeding all state and federal water quality standards.

This week’s ratings are as follows:

GOOD: Mount Sinai Harbor, South Oyster Bay, Shinnecock Inlet, Mattituck Inlet

FAIR: Oyster Bay Harbor, Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington Harbor, Northport Harbor, Stony Brook Harbor, Port Jefferson Harbor, Hewlett Bay, Middle Bay, Fire Island Inlet, western Great South Bay, central Great South Bay, central Moriches Bay, eastern Moriches Bay, Quantuck Bay, western Shinnecock Bay, mid-Shinnecock Bay, Little Peconic Bay, Peconic River, Great Peconic Bay, Sag Harbor, Three Mile Harbor

POOR: Hempstead Harbor, eastern Great South Bay — fecal coliform, low dissolved oxygen, water clarity, algal bloom; Forge River, western Flanders Bay — fecal coliform, low dissolved oxygen, harmful algal bloom, water clarity

