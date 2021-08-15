TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weekly water quality report: Just one poor site on North Shore

Northport Harbor is facing water quality concerns, according

Northport Harbor is facing water quality concerns, according to the Gobler Laboratory at Stony Brook University. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Newsday Staff
During the summer, a team of students and scientists led by Chris Gobler, professor of marine science at Stony Brook University and director of the New York State Center for Clean Water Technology, tests the water quality weekly at about 30 locations around Long Island. The result is the Long Island Water Quality Report, which aims to provide regular snapshots of ecosystem health, with an eye to how well the region's bays, harbors, rivers and inlets support robust fishing and shellfishing activity.

A good rating indicates clear water, adequate oxygen levels and no or low levels of algae or bacteria from human or animal waste, with levels of all parameters meeting or exceeding all state and federal water quality standards.

This week’s ratings are as follows:

GOOD: Port Jefferson Harbor, Mount Sinai Harbor, South Oyster Bay, Western Shinnecock Bay, mid-Shinnecock Bay, Shinnecock Inlet, Mattituck Inlet, Great Peconic Bay

FAIR: Hempstead Harbor, Oyster Bay Harbor, Cold Spring Harbor, Stony Brook Harbor, Huntington Harbor, Sag Harbor, Three Mile Harbor, Hewlett Bay, Middle Bay, Fire Island Inlet, Western Great South Bay, Eastern Great South Bay, Central Moriches Bay, Quantuck Bay, Little Peconic Bay

POOR: Northport Harbor, Central Great South Bay, Forge River, Eastern Moriches Bay, Western Flanders Bay, Peconic River,

