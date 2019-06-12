The state Education Department on Wednesday instructed all New York schools to conduct an inventory of rubberlike floors that may be emitting mercury vapor, following three Long Island schools that shut down facilities this spring after detecting vapors.

“We have learned that rubberlike polyurethane floors using phenyl mercuric acetate (PMA) catalyst were installed in school multipurpose rooms, gyms, cafeterias, auditoriums, stages, and indoor tracks between the 1960s and the 1990s,” according to the notice signed by state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia. “PMA can break down and release odorless, colorless mercury vapor at room temperatures. The floors and items that have been in contact with them emit mercury vapor indefinitely."

The guidance sent to superintendents, nonpublic school leaders and charter school leaders also advises that schools which have this type of polyurethane flooring follow guidance developed by the state of Minnesota to assess mercury exposure potential. New York has no standards.

The Minnesota guidance suggests that the flooring should be tested for total mercury content. If it is above the target level, 20 parts per million, the school should perform an indoor air screening that evaluates both the mercury release by the flooring as well as the room ventilation. If necessary, more in-depth air testing could be carried out.

The state Education Department has created a link for districts to report their inventory and also a link for charter and nonpublic schools. Once data are collected, the department, together with the Department of Health, anticipates providing guidance based on the results of this inventory effort, according to the Education Department.

“While the existence of this type of flooring has been known for many years, the Department would like current information to better assess the scope of the issue,” the note read.

Newsday reported last month that three Long Island schools — Amityville, Merrick and Miller Place — have found mercury vapor in areas with this type of flooring. That prompted state legislators to introduce a bill to set mercury vapor standards in schools.

No additional districts beyond those three have contacted the Education Department, according to an official.

The state Senate is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a bill that would set a standard for mercury vapor and ban future installation of mercury-containing flooring. The legislation still would have to pass the Assembly and be signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo before becoming law.

Bill sponsor Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said the statewide survey will be helpful, but the Education Department needs to figure out a plan to deal with mercury-emitting flooring.

“Having an inventory of which schools contain this flooring and how extensive the problem is is an important first step. But I’d urge [the Education Department] to work with real dispatch here, because soon kids will be coming back from summer break and using these gymnasiums, especially in cold weather, and there needs to be a plan to deal with those gymnasiums emitting toxic mercury vapor,” he said.

He said he hasn’t heard of any additional schools that have found mercury vapor, but said, “I think schools were waiting to get guidance from state. The result will almost certainly be other schools with problems.”

The Education Department letter noted that the floors in question are rubberlike and water resistant, usually one piece and poured in place, but sometimes pieced, can be smooth, stippled or mesh-line and may have been covered by another floor.

“Exposure to mercury vapor may be worse if floors are damaged or deteriorated or located in hot rooms with poor ventilation or a lack of air-conditioning,” read the guidance.

Tests found low levels of mercury vapor in Amityville and Merrick elementary schools, as well as Miller Place’s high school gymnasium, according to notices sent to parents in April and May.

Schools told parents there was no threat to children and that the facilities were closed as a precaution.

Health experts have said that mercury vapors can accumulate in the body and eventually effect brain function, particularly in children.

Merrick and Amityville tests show concentration levels there mostly below standards set by other states for short- and long-term exposures. The levels, however, were above a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standard for a lifetime of continuous exposure.

Miller Place has not yet released its testing reports in response to a May 7 Freedom of Information Law request.