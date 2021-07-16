Elevated bacteria levels due to runoff have forced the closure of Morgan Sound in Glen Cove to bathing on Friday, the Nassau County Department of Health said.

Two other beaches, Philip Haley Beach and Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, remained closed on Friday as well — also due to elevated bacteria levels, officials said.

The health department said in a statement that the three beaches will remain closed until testing indicates that samples have returned to acceptable limits.

For more information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700. To speak with a health department representative, call 516-227-9717 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.