TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandEnvironment

Glen Cove beach closed to bathing due to elevated bacteria levels

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Elevated bacteria levels due to runoff have forced the closure of Morgan Sound in Glen Cove to bathing on Friday, the Nassau County Department of Health said.

Two other beaches, Philip Haley Beach and Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, remained closed on Friday as well — also due to elevated bacteria levels, officials said.

The health department said in a statement that the three beaches will remain closed until testing indicates that samples have returned to acceptable limits.

For more information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700. To speak with a health department representative, call 516-227-9717 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Accident investigators at the scene Monday of a
More cameras, cops possible on Southern State after fatal crash, pol says
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks on June 23.
Sources: Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment inquiry
One of the mourners at the funeral for
From the archive: The victims of TWA Flight 800
Strong Island Animal Rescue submitted two clips to
Cat, baby bird OK after separate rescues
A fisherman lands his catch at Steppingstone Park
It could hit 91 Friday and it will likely feel hotter
Traffic on Rockaway Boulevard at the Five Towns
Legislators call for completion of Nassau Expressway
Didn’t find what you were looking for?