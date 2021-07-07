TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau advises against swimming at six beaches after rainfall

Nassau County officials advise against swimming at North

Nassau County officials advise against swimming at North Hempstead Beach Park on Wednesday due to a history of elevated levels of bacteria after heavy rainfall. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Intense rain over the past 24 hours has prompted Nassau to warn against swimming at six beaches as a precaution.

Runoff following heavy rainfall previously has raised bacteria levels above state standards for water quality, officials said on Wednesday.

At a seventh beach, Massapequa's Philip Healey Beach, bacteria levels have exceeded the limits, according to the county department of health. The county has closed it until further notice.

Storms can carry a host of contaminants into streams, rivers, lakes, ponds and bays, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, from fertilizers to leaked fuel.

Bacteria, it says, comes from several sources including: lawns, roads, leaky sanitary sewer lines, sanitary sewer cross-connections, animal waste and septic systems.

At the beaches other than Philip Healey, swimming can resume as of 7 a.m. on Thursday — "unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels," the county health officials said.

The three North Shore beaches swimmers should shun are:

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

And the three South Shore beaches where swimming also is ill-advised are:

Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway

Island Park Beach – Island Park

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

