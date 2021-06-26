TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau shuts 3 beaches because of bacteria levels

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Increased bacteria levels led Nassau to shut three beaches for swimming on Saturday, and they will stay closed until tests reveal levels have fallen to acceptable ranges, county health officials said in a statement.

The three are: Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay, Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow and Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa.

This has been a recurring problem; in late May, 17 beaches were shut for the same concern.

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

