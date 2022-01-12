The federal government next month will hold the nation's largest lease auction for six wind-energy areas off the coasts of Long Island and New Jersey, paving the way for projects that could power two million homes.

The nearly half-million acre lease parcels are located in an area called the New York Bight and have been the subject of review and fine-tuning for nearly a decade.

The areas are farther south and in deeper waters than a separate lease area controlled by Norway-based Equinor.

The private company plans to construct two giant wind farms starting 14 miles from Long Island's South Shore beginning in 2024.

The new lease areas, to be auctioned starting Feb. 23, do not include large swaths of ocean off the Hamptons and areas slightly to the west that had been included in the original plan by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

New York State and local governments had opposed opening those areas, in part because they would be so close to prime Hamptons real estate and also impinge on near-shore fishing grounds.

Announcement of the lease auction, which had been expected, came from Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a conference call Wednesday morning, Haaland said the auction represents a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to fight climate change."

Haaland said the lease agreements will include new incentives to encourage use of American-made components and union workers.

Haaland also noted the lease areas are upward of 72% smaller than originally proposed, primarily to accommodate other ocean uses such as commercial fishing.

Not all fishing interests were on board with the federal plan.

"The frequency of BOEM's announcements on advancing individual offshore wind projects is staggering and far outpaces the time needed to conduct intentional environmental review," said Anne Hawkins, executive director of Responsible Offshore Development Alliance.

"Yet the agency has still only involved fisheries experts through superficial notice and comment, which hasn't led to resolving conflicts especially since fishermen are affected by multiple projects," Hawking said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday morning called the federal plan "absolutely transformative," and "exactly what we've been waiting for" after four years of little progress under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

"This is going to give us a chance to position ourselves globally," Hochul said.