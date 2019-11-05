Fishermen fear die-off of Peconic Bay scallops as season starts

Fishermen on the first day of the Peconic Bay scallop season Monday came back with little to none of the precious East End catch, casting doubt on the crop after two banner years, fishermen and dealers said Tuesday.

“It’s done,” said Charlie Manwaring, owner of Southold Fish Market, a popular scallop destination on the North Fork. “They died over the summer at some point. We don’t know what happened.”

Some say warmer waters may be at fault, while others say an explosion of blowfish and whelk, which prey on scallops, may be to blame. The state Department of Environmental Conservation, which manages the fishery, said it is "monitoring bay scallop harvest to determine if regulatory action is necessary to change season duration or catch limits."

Bay scallops live for about two years, but the population is "variable and may fluctuate from year to year," the DEC said. For the past two years, fishermen took just over 108,000 pounds from Peconic and Gardiners bays. In 2016 the total catch was a mere 30,000 pounds, according to DEC figures. The bay scallop population "was decimated in 1985, and through 1994, due to repeated harmful algal blooms," the DEC said. The total catch hit a low of just 53 pounds in 1996.

Boats fishing for Southold market came back with a total of five pounds Monday, Manwaring said, a dismal haul after two straight years of a banner catch. Little to none is available in the stores. “Most guys are keeping them for themselves,” he said of fishermen.

“Yeah, they all died,” said Matt Ketcham, owner of Ketcham’s Seafarm and Peconic Gold Oysters, who fishes for scallops in the fall and winter season. He said "99% of them" are gone.

Manwaring said fisheries managers have told him the die-off could be related to warming waters.

Nate Phillips, a fisherman and owner of Alice’s Fish Market in Greenport, said word about the poor season had spread after dry runs in the weeks before. “I heard it was going to be so bad, I didn’t even put my boat in to go,” he said.

“I think it was over before it started,” Phillips added. “There was a tremendous amount of blowfish around this year, and they like to eat them. And a lot of whelks. The whelks tear them up.”

Phillips said there’s no real replacement for bay scallops. But he expects larger sea scallops may begin to see greater demand. The bay scallop season ends March 31. “People are going to have to eat sea scallops,” he said. “It’s never been this bad.”

Roger C. Tollefsen, former executive director of the New York Seafood Council, an industry group in Hampton Bays, said the reported die-off “just shows how little we understand about the nature of scallops. We can’t make a prediction about it being a good year or a bad year.”

He has long theorized that environmental programs that rid local bays of nitrogen are starving the good algae on which scallops and other shellfish feed.

“It gets back to the question, do the scallops have enough to eat?” he said. “Everybody’s focused on harmful algae but we should be focusing on beneficial algae, which we should be nurturing if we want our bay to be healthy and active.”