Long IslandEnvironment

Sea Cliff Beach and Island Park Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

Sea Cliff Beach has been closed to swimming

Sea Cliff Beach has been closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels. Credit: Howard Simmons

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two more Nassau County beaches, Sea Cliff Beach and Island Park Beach, were closed to swimming after high levels of bacteria were found, the county health department said.

Three additional beaches — Philip Healey Beach and Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa and Morgan Sound in Glen Cove — also remain shut for the same reason, a statement from health officials said.

The closures will continue until testing reveals "acceptable limits" of bacteria, the health department said.

Higher bacteria levels arise from stormwater runoff, which occurs when the ground cannot absorb all the rain that falls and can contaminate bodies of water with effluents from leaking cesspools and septic systems, pesticides, fertilizers, oil and various kinds of debris.

To speak with a county health department representative, call 516- 227-9717 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

