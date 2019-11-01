Illegal dumping of hazardous materials is an “epidemic” and one of the top priorities of his office, along with fighting gangs and the opioid crisis, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Friday.

Speaking to the Long Island Association, Sini said that a growing number of unscrupulous contractors are dumping hazardous waste from New York City demolition projects in Suffolk County.

His office launched a crackdown dubbed “Operation Pay Dirt,” and discovered the problem is widespread.

The special grand jury investigation that wrapped up in August “was very successful,” Sini told about 100 business leaders and others. “We took down this ring of bad actors and stopped this scheme. But then we realized that this is an epidemic.”

Fighting illegal dumping is “one of the top priorities of our office,” he said.

