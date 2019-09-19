The rare and endangered North Atlantic right whale found floating in the waters off Long Island's Jones Beach had been last seen alive entangled in fishing gear, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said.

Experts don't yet know what caused the death of the leviathan, known as Snake Eyes, who swam the Atlantic Ocean for at least four decades.

But getting hit by boats or trapped in abandoned fishing gear are the two main lethal threats confronting North Atlantic right whales, whose numbers have plummeted to about 400 since 1970, when they first were protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Snake Eyes was free of any fishing gear when spotted on July 16 but was ensnarled when he was seen again on Aug. 6 in the Gulf of St Lawrence, NOAA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is his first sighting since the entanglement," NOAA said, confirming the identity and some of the history of the whale, which was necropsied on Wednesday after his carcass was towed ashore on Tuesday.

"The team gathered information and samples, and will be reviewing them in the coming days," NOAA spokeswoman Jennifer S. Goebel said by email.

Snake Eyes was first spotted swimming in Canada's waters in 1979. His head bore two scars that looked like eyes, prompting his nickname, the Boston Globe said.

Right whales can live six decades or longer, experts say.

"The species continues on a trajectory towards extinction," the New York City-based Natural Resources Defense Council wrote NOAA's Massachusetts office on Sunday. Of the 10 right whales — about 2.5% of the population —found dead this year, half were females either nearing the breeding age of about two years old or were already old enough to calve, the NRDC said.

"These deaths have already offset the seven new calves born during the 2018-2019 calving season and compound the 20 recorded deaths that have occurred since 2017 alone," the NRDC said.

In June 2017, NOAA said it declared an "Unusual Mortality Event" for North Atlantic right whales, meaning there has been a "significant die-off" of the marine mammal population that demands immediate response.

Right whales, which feed on zooplankton, mostly stay within 50 miles of the U.S. and Canadian Atlantic coasts, though sometimes pregnant whales and others journey to the southeast, wintering near Florida and Georgia, the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life says.

NOAA, the National Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Commerce Department said on Aug. 2 they had begun the process of possibly amending the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan to cut the risk of serious injuries suffered by North Atlantic right whales and their cousins from getting caught in in trap and pot fisheries.

The public comment period ended Monday, one day after the NRDC's letter was sent.

The NRDC letter said lethal strikes by vessels are rising. However, entanglements have been a long-term threat, causing half of the deaths from 2003 to 2018 when a cause could be identified, the NRDC said. And they caused 85 percent of the deaths that could be diagnosed from 2010 to 2015, it said.

Fishing gear also possibly caused other whales to suffer and die over an extended period, and their bodies were never found as they sank to the bottom of the ocean, said the NRDC, which called on the United States to reduce entanglements.