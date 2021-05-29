17 Nassau beaches under health advisory, 1 closed due to high bacteria levels
Saturday's heavy rain, which could cause elevated bacteria levels in Long Island's waters, prompted Nassau to advise against swimming at 17 beaches, health officials said.
And one beach, Philip Healey in Massapequa, will remain shut until bacteria levels fall, the county health department said.
Stormwater runoff — which occurs when the ground cannot absorb all the rain that falls — can carry pesticides, fertilizers, oil and various kinds of debris into sewers, and can lead to increased bacteria levels.
The advisory expires at 10 a.m. Sunday unless there is more rain, which could create the same hazard, or water samples reveal high bacterial levels, the county health department said.
The advisory applies to 14 North Shore beaches and three on the South Shore. They are as follows:
North Shore
Centre Island Sound in Bayville
Creek Club in Lattingtown
Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown
Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow
Morgan Sound in Glen Cove
North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington
Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley
Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove
Ransom Beach in Bayville
Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay
Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff
Soundside Beach in Bayville
Stehli Beach in Bayville
Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing
South Shore
Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa
Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway
Island Park Beach in Island Park
To speak with a Health Department representative, call 516- 227-9717. Representatives are available weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.
For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.