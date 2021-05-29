Saturday's heavy rain, which could cause elevated bacteria levels in Long Island's waters, prompted Nassau to advise against swimming at 17 beaches, health officials said.

And one beach, Philip Healey in Massapequa, will remain shut until bacteria levels fall, the county health department said.

Stormwater runoff — which occurs when the ground cannot absorb all the rain that falls — can carry pesticides, fertilizers, oil and various kinds of debris into sewers, and can lead to increased bacteria levels.

The advisory expires at 10 a.m. Sunday unless there is more rain, which could create the same hazard, or water samples reveal high bacterial levels, the county health department said.

The advisory applies to 14 North Shore beaches and three on the South Shore. They are as follows:

North Shore

Centre Island Sound in Bayville

Creek Club in Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound in Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove

Ransom Beach in Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach in Bayville

Stehli Beach in Bayville

Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing

South Shore

Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway

Island Park Beach in Island Park

To speak with a Health Department representative, call 516- 227-9717. Representatives are available weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.