Long Island water providers on Wednesday said they will have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars over the next few years to meet new state drinking water standards for emerging contaminants — all but assuring ratepayers they will share in the burden.

The state Department of Health on Thursday is expected to adopt its first-ever maximum contaminant levels for three chemicals: 1,4-dioxane, a likely carcinogenic industrial solvent also found in trace amounts in household products; perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), used in firefighting foams; and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) found in stain- and water-resistant material.

Together, the three are present in about 70% of public water supply wells on Long Island, with 1,4-dioxane the most prevalent. So far, only two wells — in Bethpage and Central Islip — have fully approved and operational systems to remove 1,4-dioxane below the expected standard of 1 part per billion.

Twenty more systems are awaiting final state approval, 35 are in the pilot testing phase and an additional 50 are being designed or constructed, officials said at a news conference on the grounds of the Hicksville Water District, where one of the systems is being tested.

Local water districts said they already have spent $150 million on these treatment systems, which rely on an advanced oxidation process, known as AOP, along with more traditional carbon filtering.

To meet the new state standards — which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has called the most protective in the nation — providers estimate they’ll need to spend $350 million within the next year and $350 million more over the five years that follow.

Some state and federal grants have helped pay for these systems, and more are expected. Many districts also have filed lawsuits that seek compensation from the large chemical manufacturers that caused 1,4-dioxane to contaminate the groundwater over decades.

Still, Paul Granger, superintendent of the Hicksville Water District, which has a well with Long Island’s highest level of 1,4-dioxane, was blunt.

“Rates will go up,” he said. “I’ve been in this business 30 years and this is one of the biggest challenges I’ve seen.”

Other water providers in the state will grapple with meeting the new standards, but the problem is heightened on Long Island because the aquifer is residents’ sole drinking water source.

In some areas, such as Bethpage, emerging contaminants must be dealt with alongside high levels of traditional cancer-causing industrial chemicals that have formed large toxic groundwater plumes.

The COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile, has placed additional financial strain on local water districts.

“There are still large budget gaps we need to make up to pay for the rest of the treatment,” said Richard Passariello, chairman of the Long Island Water Conference, which represents local providers.

The water providers expect the state to grant a grace period for compliance with the new standards.

Passariello noted that water districts have been preparing for the new standards for several years. The Health Department in July 2019 made the recommendations expected to be adopted Thursday by the Public Health and Health Planning Council.

“We cannot stress enough to the public that we have been on top of this issue since it began,” Passariello said.

Still, some public health advocates have said the new standards don’t go far enough — and have taken too long.

Water providers often have found themselves on the other side: arguing they have always ensured safe drinking water and that compliance with new regulations will pose additional challenges.

But they avoided criticizing the new standards on Wednesday.

“They have done the science and they made the decision as to what the standard is,” Joe Pokorny, the Suffolk County Water Authority deputy chief executive for operations, said of the state. “As a water supplier, my responsibility is to treat the water and make sure that it meets those standards.”