Officer Daniel Pantaleo, the NYPD cop accused of using a banned chokehold in 2014 that caused Eric Garner's death, will decide Wednesday whether to testify in the department’s disciplinary proceeding against him, his attorney said.

The attorney, Stuart London, said Tuesday that he would announce Pantaleo’s decision at Wednesday’s hearing.

Also Wednesday London is to call the St. Louis city medical examiner, who disagrees with a New York City counterpart that Garner died as a result of Pantaleo’s chokehold, and Pantaleo’s instructor from his time in the police academy about 13 years ago, London said.

Pantaleo, who has been on paid, non-enforcement duty since soon after Garner’s death, has not spoken publicly in any detail about the case.

“At this point, it’s up in the air,” London said Tuesday in an interview about his client's testimony. “It will be a game-time decision for tomorrow.”

Pantaleo’s disciplinary hearing, being held at Police Headquarters in Lower Manhattan, began in May.

The July 17, 2014, encounter that led to 43-year-old Garner’s death during his latest arrest for selling untaxed cigarettes on a Staten Island sidewalk was captured on a bystander’s cellphone video. His last words -- “I can’t breathe” -- became became an early rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement

The police commissioner will ultimately decide how and whether Pantaleo is punished. He could be fired.

Pantaleo was not criminally charged in state court. A long-running criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department is pending.

At Wednesday’s hearing, London said, St. Louis medical examiner Dr. Michael Graham plans to testify that Garner did not die of a chokehold but of poor health. Garner was obese and had other medical problems, such as asthma and high blood pressure. London argues that the death occurred while Garner resisted arrest.

A city medical examiner, Dr. Floriana Persechino, concluded that those factors contributed to his death, but the alleged chokehold set off a “lethal cascade” and was the main cause.

Graham did not examine Garner’s body but examined the autopsy report, witness statements, medical files and video, London said.

The instructor London is calling to testify Wednesday, Sgt. Russell Jung, will say that no chokehold was used on Garner.

“He’s going to talk about various techniques utilized and taught in the academy, and then I’m going to show him still photos and videos on the day in question,” London said.

Earlier in the proceedings, a top NYPD instructor, Inspector Richard Dee, testified that Garner was repeatedly instructed not to use the chokehold shown on the video.

"We're going right after Dee big-time," London said.

Shortly after Garner's death, the now-former police commissioner, Bill Bratton, said that Pantaleo appeared to have used the banned chokehold maneuver.