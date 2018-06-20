TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
75° Good Afternoon
Long Island

EU to tax Harleys, peanut butter and other US goods starting Friday

The tariffs are in response to President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

Containers stacked on ships at Port Newark in

Containers stacked on ships at Port Newark in Newark, N.J. Friday, Jan. 29, 2016. Photo Credit: AP / Rich Schultz

By RAF CASERT Associated Press
Print

The European Union will start taxing on Friday a range of imports from the U.S., including quintessentially American goods like Harley-Davidson bikes and cranberries, in response to President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

The 28-nation EU was first expected to do so only next month but EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said they would introduce the "rebalancing" tariffs on about $3.4 billion of U.S. products this week.

The goods targeted include typical American exports, including bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice, in a way that seems designed to create the most political pressure on Trump and U.S. politicians.

"We are left with no other choice," Malmstrom said in a statement. Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum from the EU on June 1.

Europeans claim that action is simply protectionism and breaks global trade rules.

"The rules of international trade, which we have developed over the years hand in hand with our American partners, cannot be violated without a reaction from our side," she said. "Needless to say, if the U.S. removes its tariffs, our measures will also be removed."

Trump said the measures against the EU are meant to protect U.S. national security interests, but the Europeans claim it cannot be that close allies, many of them NATO partners, would endanger U.S. security.

The EU exported some 5.5 million tons of steel to the U.S. last year. European steel producers are concerned about a loss of market access but also that steel from elsewhere will flood in.

The EU, which is the world's biggest trading bloc, has also taken its case to the World Trade Organization. If the WTO rules in its favor, or after three years if the case is still going on, the EU plans to impose further tariffs of 3.6 billion euros on U.S. products.

By RAF CASERT Associated Press

Latest Long Island News

DuWayne Gregory, left and Liuba Grechen Shirley, seen 2 face off in primary to run against Rep. King
Long Beach lifeguards walk along the jetties during Coast Guard suspends search for missing boy in ocean
People walk away from the World Trade Center 9/11/01: Volunteers spring into action
Voters in villages around Long Island go to Village elections 2018: See winners, losers
"We have photo frames, plank-wood projects, pillow covers, Two new craft stores open on LI
Mr. Met will be at Dadfest June 23 'Dadfest' coming to the Coliseum