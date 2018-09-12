Devastated by superstorm Sandy's wrath, some Long Islanders moved south and inland but now find themselves smack in the path of Hurricane Florence.

Take Pamela Strobel and her late husband, Leon. The couple accepted a federal buyout for their Sandy-ravaged Lindenhurst home and four years ago moved to a section of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, 10 miles from the Atlantic.

With Florence bearing down on the Carolina coast and forecasters making the same dire predictions Pamela Strobel heard before Sandy hit Long Island, it's as if she never left.

"I went through a lot, and I'm going through it again," she said on Wednesday afternoon, speaking by phone from her home as televised Florence updates blared in the background. "It's not leaving me alone."

Her husband died two years ago, so neighbors are helping Strobel, 71, bring in the wicker chairs and couch from her yard and tie down the table set, chairs and barbecue. She's got a big propane tank underground hooked to a generator that can run for two weeks.

"I'm prepared for the worst," she said.

Like the Strobels, AnnaMarie Montoni and her family fled a waterlogged Lindenhurst for the Carolinas. Sandy tore the roof off their home, Montoni said, but she and her family moved to a second home in the village. After a freak rainstorm two years later flooded Montoni's home and nearly caused the electrocution of herself, her children, her pregnant sister and mother, it was time to leave Long Island, she said.

Although the Montoni home in Concord, North Carolina, a suburb northeast of Charlotte, is a three-and-a-half hour drive from the Atlantic coast, forecasters warn that the massive storm could stall over the Carolinas, dumping enormous amounts of rain and creating life-threatening inland flooding. In response, Montoni and her family have retreated to a hotel to wait out the hurricane and remember how Sandy and that second storm uprooted their lives.

“With all this going on, I don’t feel as brave, I feel scared and defeated," she said, thinking back to how Sandy and the second storm eventually drove them from Lindenhurst. “We literally left with what clothes we had and our lives and we knew we couldn’t start over there. We didn’t have savings like that. We were a family of five, just making it.”

It was the winter snow and the slower pace of southern living more than hurricane worries that spurred Joe DiDomizio, 31, to leave Elmont two years ago and move to a home near Charlotte, not far from his parents.

He has plenty of Sandy memories and none of them good. After the storm tore a path through the Rockaways and Long Beach before the howling winds and sheets of rain hit Elmont, DiDomizio said he went eight days without power. Sandy spared his home, DiDomizio said, but others he knew were hit hard.

"Plenty of acquaintances had a lot of damage," he said.

In November, DiDomizio bought a town house in Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte. Like the Montonis, DiDomizio's a long drive from the ocean, and also like the Montonis, he said he's concerned about the damage Florence could bring.

"I just put in new flooring, and the homeowner's association just approved redoing the roofs in the complex," he said.

He won't be around to make an immediate assessment after Florence is gone. DiDomizio and his parents are getting out of their homes near Charlotte and heading to his girlfriend's place in Atlanta.

Sandy's damage forced Sue and Tom Daniels to raise and restore their Lindenhurst home. The couple, worn out by worsening bouts of coastal flooding since the October 2012 superstorm, bought a town house in inland South Carolina, not far from the North Carolina border and moved there six months ago.

“We’ve had our fill of water,” Sue Daniels, 58, said by phone.

For now, the couple's hurricane precautions include three gallons of water and a bag of Oreos, Tom Daniels said, adding that depending on the storm’s track, they might be offering refuge to some of their relatives who live in North Carolina.

Florence lurking off the east coast has rekindled bad memories left over from Sandy, said Tom Daniels, 69.

“It’s not that we’re going to be taking it lightly," he said of Florence and reminders of Sandy. "It brings it back,”

For Pamela Strobel, waiting out Florence in Myrtle Beach, the lessons learned after Sandy hit Lindenhurst are with her nearly six years later. Months after Sandy, Strobel said, her street was lined with battered houses — many of them vacated and some with families that had no heat or power. Looting forced police to close off her block, she said.

Just as Strobel did when Sandy hit, she said her plan is to stay inside her home instead of seeking shelter some place safer.

"I want to be here if I can save my house," she said. "I have an attic where I can go."