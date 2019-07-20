Extreme heat, indeed.

Long Islanders flocked to the shoreline Saturday morning as the temperature climbed into the 90s on what was sure to be the hottest day of the year. By 11 a.m. it already felt like 105 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, the National Weather Service said.

Robin Jackson, 56, of Staten Island, in town to visit a friend from Amityville, said they intended to swim in the ocean and relax.

“We plan to do nothing,” she said. “That’s how you beat the heat.”

Matt Stamm, 29, said he came from Denmark where he was used to much cooler temperatures.

“We’re from Europe and wanted to escape the heat, but I’m not sure we’re succeeding,” Stamm said. “It never gets as hot as here. We were expected to be hot, not expecting it to be like this and with the humidity.”

Veronica Espino, 40, of Baldwin, was unfazed by the heat as she ran the boardwalk in a sweatshirt. She said she runs three times a week, regardless of the temperature

“It’s going to be hot, but it still keeps you fresh, Espino said.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. An air quality health advisory, citing higher than usual levels of ozone pollution, is also in effect this weekend.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Friday urged residents to use common sense when outside in the heat.

Medical officials warn that the combination of heat and humidity can quickly go from uncomfortable to dangerous — especially for children, seniors and those with chronic medical conditions.

Fred Davis, associate chair of the emergency department at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, said doctors and nurses are anticipating an uptick in heat-related illnesses, including dehydration, dizziness, exhaustion and anxiety. Most at risk, he said, are young kids, the elderly and individuals on psychiatric medication who are at greater risk of dehydration.

"Be mindful of the heat and head out in the early mornings and end of the day and avoid the midday," said Davis, who advised residents to also check in on their elderly relatives and neighbors, particularly those living in housing where they don't have control of their heating and air conditioning systems.

PSEG Long Island said it has hundreds of extra workers on call, including on-island contractors and some 200 federal contractors, at the ready in the event of a heat-related outages.

“We’re focusing on the East End of the island,” said PSEG spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler, adding that the utility will ramp up staff for the peak power period from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. “We know it’s vacation time. We’re keeping a close eye” on demand as the weather heats up.

The utility also has temporary generators in Montauk to help with increased electric load, Flagler said.

Overall, Flagler said, the utility has “plenty of capacity” islandwide to handle increased usage tied to the heat.

There are some places where those interested in taking a dip to beat the heat can't go: Nine beaches in Suffolk County, including ones in Lindenhurst, Huntington, Copiague and Sayville, are closed to swimmers because of excess bacteria. One Nassau beach, Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, is closed for the same reason.