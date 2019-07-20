Long Islanders take extreme heat head on and hit the shore
Extreme heat, indeed.
Long Islanders flocked to the shoreline Saturday morning as the temperature climbed into the 90s on what was sure to be the hottest day of the year. By 11 a.m. it already felt like 105 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, the National Weather Service said.
Robin Jackson, 56, of Staten Island, in town to visit a friend from Amityville, said they intended to swim in the ocean and relax.
“We plan to do nothing,” she said. “That’s how you beat the heat.”
Matt Stamm, 29, said he came from Denmark where he was used to much cooler temperatures.
“We’re from Europe and wanted to escape the heat, but I’m not sure we’re succeeding,” Stamm said. “It never gets as hot as here. We were expected to be hot, not expecting it to be like this and with the humidity.”
Veronica Espino, 40, of Baldwin, was unfazed by the heat as she ran the boardwalk in a sweatshirt. She said she runs three times a week, regardless of the temperature
“It’s going to be hot, but it still keeps you fresh, Espino said.
An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. An air quality health advisory, citing higher than usual levels of ozone pollution, is also in effect this weekend.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Friday urged residents to use common sense when outside in the heat.
Medical officials warn that the combination of heat and humidity can quickly go from uncomfortable to dangerous — especially for children, seniors and those with chronic medical conditions.
Fred Davis, associate chair of the emergency department at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, said doctors and nurses are anticipating an uptick in heat-related illnesses, including dehydration, dizziness, exhaustion and anxiety. Most at risk, he said, are young kids, the elderly and individuals on psychiatric medication who are at greater risk of dehydration.
"Be mindful of the heat and head out in the early mornings and end of the day and avoid the midday," said Davis, who advised residents to also check in on their elderly relatives and neighbors, particularly those living in housing where they don't have control of their heating and air conditioning systems.
PSEG Long Island said it has hundreds of extra workers on call, including on-island contractors and some 200 federal contractors, at the ready in the event of a heat-related outages.
“We’re focusing on the East End of the island,” said PSEG spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler, adding that the utility will ramp up staff for the peak power period from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. “We know it’s vacation time. We’re keeping a close eye” on demand as the weather heats up.
The utility also has temporary generators in Montauk to help with increased electric load, Flagler said.
Overall, Flagler said, the utility has “plenty of capacity” islandwide to handle increased usage tied to the heat.
There are some places where those interested in taking a dip to beat the heat can't go: Nine beaches in Suffolk County, including ones in Lindenhurst, Huntington, Copiague and Sayville, are closed to swimmers because of excess bacteria. One Nassau beach, Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, is closed for the same reason.
Suggestions for beating the heat:
* The elderly and children under 5 years of age, especially babies, are particularly sensitive to heat's effects. Be sure to offer plenty of liquids to drink, keep them in the shade, and take care not to overdress them.
* Take advantage of air-conditioned facilities such as indoor shopping malls, public libraries, movie theaters, municipal buildings, or senior citizen centers. If you must go outside, try to limit these excursions to early morning or later in the evening when temperatures are lower.
* When you are outdoors, stay out of direct sun when possible. There can be a 10- to 15-degree difference in the temperature when you are in the shade.
* While electric fans do not cool, a fan in each room will help to circulate air and lower temperatures. If you don’t have air conditioning, create cross-ventilation by opening windows on two sides of the building, keep curtains, shades or blinds drawn during the hottest part of the day and open windows at night.
* If possible, take a cool bath or shower. Cool water will help you to dissipate body heat.
* Wear loosefitting clothing in lighter colors. Dark colors will absorb heat. Loosely woven cotton and linen are much cooler than knits and synthetic fabrics.
* Try to drink eight to 10 8-ounce cups of liquid daily. Carry water or juice with you and sip continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Snack on vegetables and fruit since they have a high water content.
* Stay away from caffeinated beverages and alcohol, which can dehydrate the body. Alcohol may also dull your perception of the actual temperature.
* Don’t take salt tablets unless you check with your doctor first. You get enough salt from your food or drinking a sports drink.
* Pets can be affected by the heat. Keep their water dish full, and keep them indoors or in the shade during peak hours. Never leave an animal in a locked car, even for a few minutes.
Source: Nassau County Police Department
This story was reported by John Asbury, Khristopher Brooks, David Olson, Jean-Paul Salamanca and Rachel Uda.
