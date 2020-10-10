Police and faith-based organizations joined forces in Nassau and Suffolk counties on Saturday as part of a national initiative to foster community relations.

The events are part of National Faith & Blue Weekend, Oct. 9 through Oct. 12, which aims to create safer, more inclusive communities by connecting Long Island's law enforcement officers and residents, police officials said.

In Suffolk the police department’s seven precincts partnered with religious institutions to offer a variety of activities, including a unity walk, art festivals, food drives, community service projects, and round table discussions with clergy.

All activities are designed to enable law enforcement officers and members of the public to get to know each other and to build a mutual understanding, police officials said.

In Copiague at Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, activities included a community service project, art festival and food drive.

Virginia Llanos of Lindenhurst came to drop off food donations and brought her daughter Bella Barrezueta, 10, with her. It's an excellent opportunity to get to know police officers and learn about their job, Llanos said.

"I'm a community person," Llanos said. "It's to help the community out and just meet the officers. I know they are going through a hard time; trying to get that bridge is important."

In Nassau County at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Westbury, a crowd of about 60 people — many of them children — oohed and aahed as Nassau police officers performed a series of demonstrations showcasing what it’s like "on the job."

The show stealers?: Officer Steel, a black and tan German shepherd in the department’s canine unit who showed the crowd how he grips bad guys with his bare teeth, and Officer Geoff, a chestnut-colored horse who loves munching on powdered doughnuts.

"No one has ever asked me for permission to pet my police car," Officer Frank Ressa of the department’s mounted unit, said addressing a group of kids standing just a few feet away from him as he rode Geoff.

"But when I’m with Geoff, it’s hard for people to resist and I don’t blame them … so, if you see us out there make sure to come by and say hi."

Horses make police officers more approachable and can change the dynamic of an otherwise hostile situation, Ressa said.

"Plus, it just makes for a more pleasant interaction with the public," said Ressa, who has been with the mounted unit since 2005.

Check back for updates on this story.