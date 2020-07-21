Spelling error gives away man's scheme to fake his death, prosecutors say

A Huntington man faked suicide to try to skip out on a jail sentence, according to Nassau prosecutors, who said Tuesday his scheme unraveled after authorities found a “glaring” spelling mistake on his phony death certificate.

Now Robert Berger, 25, is facing a new felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing.

Authorities said he pleaded not guilty during a virtual arraignment Tuesday in District Court in Hempstead.

Judge Douglas Lerose set his bail at $1, but Berger will stay remanded without bail at Nassau's jail in connection with his old cases, according to the Nassau district attorney's office.

Prosecutors said Berger was due to be sentenced last year on felony charges of possession of stolen property and attempted grand larceny. But then a representative from the office of Berger's now-former attorney, Meir Moza, notified the court that the defendant had died.

Days later, Moza gave the Nassau district attorney's office a purported New Jersey death certificate for Berger. It said the defendant had died of suicide by suffocation, according to prosecutors.

They said Moza told the judge presiding in the case that Berger’s fiancé had provided him with the document.

But prosecutors said they noticed inconsistencies in the font type and size, which also had the misspelling “Regsitry” in a section falsely indicating that a New Jersey Department of Health, Vital Statistics and Registry had issued the record.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Submitting fake documents to prosecutors is always a bad idea, and while he’d have been caught regardless, failure to use spell check made this alleged fraud especially glaring,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement Tuesday.

Investigators confirmed the death certificate was a fraud after checking with New Jersey officials, Singas’ office said.

Moza later told the judge presiding in the initial cases, Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert Bogle, that he believed Berger used him to try to perpetrate a fraud on the criminal justice system.

"It's the first time this happened to me in 25 years of practice," Moza said in an interview Tuesday. "Unfortunately, I fell into the trap as well. ... I truly believed it was a sincere and legitimate certificate."

Moza, a former Nassau prosecutor, said the district attorney's office was "very diligent" to catch on to the alleged fraud.

The Mineola attorney said Berger was going to spend a year in jail after he had worked out plea deals for him in Nassau and Suffolk. Berger had faced theft-related cases in Suffolk when he faked his death, Moza said.

Singas' office said that before trying to fake his death, Berger had admitted in a Nassau court to possessing a stolen Lexus and trying to steal a pickup truck and was bound for jail.

Nassau prosecutors said they also notified their Suffolk counterparts after uncovering Berger’s new alleged crime because a copy of the bogus document also was presented in a Suffolk court.

Details on the status of any pending Suffolk cases against Berger weren't immediately available Tuesday.

Despite Berger’s scheming to stay jail-free, Nassau prosecutors said, he ended up behind bars in Pennsylvania in a case that included an allegation of giving a false identity to law enforcement.

Authorities said they extradited Berger to New York in January, when a judge remanded him into Nassau jail custody.

Berger is facing up to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison on the new charge.