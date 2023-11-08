Veterans Day weekend weather could be perfect for Long Island leaf peepers

After seemingly endless fall weekends dampened by rain, the National Weather Service is forecasting a near perfect mid-autumn Veterans Day weekend, tailor-made for Long Island's leaf peeping finale.

The rest of the state's storied foliage is spent, well past peak, but this week marks the apex of Long Island's arboreal splendor, state tourism officials say.

Rain is possible across Long Island Thursday, giving way to cloudy skies and eventual clearing on Friday. Thursday's temperatures are expected in the 60s with winds up to 11 mph, forecasters said.

Both Saturday, Veterans Day, and Sunday are expected to be mostly clear, with a high temperature of 53 on Saturday and a high of 48 on Sunday, forecasters said. The nights will be seasonably chilly, the NWS says, near the freezing mark that brings potential frost.

Where are the best places to view Long Island's peak foliage?

According to the state's Division of Tourism, which uses spotters to monitor the progression of the colors, Nassau and Suffolk parkways are among the best spots to take it all in.

About 80 to 90% of trees feature some degree of foliage change, "including many of the major roadways and parks — with colorful yellow, orange, red and purple leaves, plus some green, rust and brown," according to the state

The Northern State Parkway between Lake Success and Hauppauge is among the more colorful drives but Long Island's other parkways, including the Southern State, Wantagh, Meadowbrook, Bethpage and Sunken Meadow, are solid choices, the state recommends.

Other options include the service roads of the Long Island Expressway and any part of State Route 25A from Great Neck to Port Jefferson.

The state has more suggestions at its fall foliage website.