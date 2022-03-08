With gas prices continuing to climb, Long Island drivers still have several options at their disposal to save money at the pump.

Gas prices are expected to hit record highs this week and possibly go as high as $5 as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, along with President Joe Biden's announcement Tuesday of a ban on Russian oil imports.

According to the American Automobile Association, Tuesday set a record on Long Island for the highest average gasoline price in the history of the AAA fuel gauge report at $4.35 per gallon.

However, consumer experts say, there are ways to save.

How does speed factor into gas use?

Cutting down on speed is one of the quickest ways to decrease fuel economy in a car.

"Slowing down makes a big difference," said Robert Sinclair, manager of media relations for AAA. Sinclair noted that a study from the nonprofit testing and research organization Consumer Reports last year showed that fuel economy in several cars tested had plummeted after going past 55 miles per hour due to wind resistance.

Observing the speed limit and driving less aggressively can also make "a substantial difference," according to a representative from Fueleconomy.gov, hosted by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Does the type of oil matter?

It’s possible to stretch gas mileage in a car by between 1% to 2% by using the thinnest viscosity motor oil recommended by your car’s manufacturer, according to Jack Gillis, executive director of Consumer Federation of America, an association of nonprofit consumer organizations.

For example, Gillis pointed out, adding 10W-30 motor oil in an engine designed to use 5W-30 can lessen gas mileage, saving the equivalent of 6 cents per gallon.

What is hypermiling?

An increasingly popular gas-saving technique, hypermiling basically means getting the most mileage out of every gallon. Some of the techniques used include lightening the load on a car's engine, slowly accelerating up to speed and keeping a good distance from cars ahead to minimize the use of breaks.

"It’s kind of when you finesse and try to be as easy as possible [on the pedal], coast into lights, and take off very slowly," said Ben Preston, a writer for Consumer Reports. "It really does make a difference."

What about driving fuel-efficient cars?

Several advocates say people should consider driving more fuel-efficient cars to blunt the impact of gas prices rising.

"Buying a fuel efficient car is a great way to go because you never really know when these price spikes are going to come up," Preston said. "You can’t really take the price of fuel for granted because fuel prices are so volatile."

Most families these days tend to have two cars, an SUV and an economy car, according to Sinclair. With gas prices soaring, Sinclair said more families should consider using the economy-sized car more frequently, as SUVs tend to use more gasoline.

Should drivers cut down on idling?

Having the car running before driving is another gas-killer, according to experts. Gillis said drivers can save the equivalent of 3 cents per gallon for every two minutes they don’t idle. He also advises people not to warm up their car before driving.

Can maintenance help save gas?

Simple car maintenance can also go a long way to saving at the pump. Changing air filter, spark plugs, proper tire alignments and inflating tires are all recommended.

"A lot of us are driving around on under inflated tires, which increases the rolling resistance," Sinclair said. "So I would say make sure your tires are properly inflated to save gasoline."

Do gas prices vary with location?

Gas tends to be more expensive along highways, affluent neighborhoods and service roads, according to Preston. Big box stores that have gas stations tend to have lower prices, he said.