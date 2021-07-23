One man and two women were found shot dead inside a Farmingville residence on Friday afternoon, and authorities are searching for at least one gunman who apparently had forced his way into the home, Suffolk County police said.

A baby found inside the house was unharmed, police added.

Homicide detectives are investigating the three deaths after finding the bodies in a residence on Overlook Drive at 12:06 p.m., police said.

Suffolk County homicide Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said police came to the home about noon following a relative’s 911 call.

He said a relative had come to check on a resident and told police he thought they were dead inside.

Beyrer said it appeared someone had kicked in the door and broke the doorjamb. He said he did not know is the attack was random or targeted until they investigated the victims' background.

A family friend, Jaqueline Wiggins of Medford, said her son called her and told her a couple and another woman in the home were dead.

She said the young couple was about to get married.

"There’s a lot of heartbreak here. Everyone’s hurting. They were just trying to live their lives, so they didn’t deserve this. I don’t know why this happened," Wiggins said.

"I don’t know if they were targeted, but if you kick someone’s door down and kill females, you’re a coward. Something needs to be done and they need to be caught," she said.

Two French Bulldogs were also recovered from the home, police said.

Officers cordoned off the town house complex with yellow police tape while a mobile command unit was parked next to the apartment building.

Police were also investigating two vehicles outside the apartment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.