Nassau police failed to interview additional witnesses in fatal boat crash, lawmaker says

Nassau police investigators failed to interview six people who witnessed an Aug. 1 boating accident in Freeport that killed one man and severely injured two others, a New York state lawmaker said Wednesday.

Assemblyman Phil Ramos (D-Brentwood) said Nassau police did not fully investigate the fatal crash because the man who was killed, Jorge Soto of Freeport, is an immigrant from El Salvador and the operator of the boat that caused the fatal crash is white and may be connected to people influential in local politics or law-enforcement officials.

“We have the list of names ,we are handling it over to the police department,” Ramos said Wednesday during a news conference outside the Nassau County Legislature Building in Mineola. “We want an explanation.”

In an Aug. 18 letter to Ramos, Nassau police commissioner Patrick Ryder denied the operator of the second boat had links to police or politicians.

Soto, 25, was a passenger on a boat that was hit so hard by another vessel in Freeport Creek that it split in two. Ryder said in his letter to Ramos that the operator of the second boat was not arrested because the area where the fatal crash occurred was not subject to a 5 miles per hour speed limit.

Town of Hempstead law forbids the reckless or negligent operation of vehicles, Ramos said at the press conference, and the fact that the second boat was traveling so fast that it split the boat Soto was on in half is prima faciie evidence of recklessness.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ramos, who was joined by Soto’s family, Nassau Legis. Carrie Solages, and members of New York Communities for Change, said The man he said was responsible for the crash should have been arrested And the case should have been forwarded to District Attorney Madeline Singas.

Nassau police did not immediately comment on the case on Thursday.