A female driver was killed Sunday afternoon in Roosevelt after she crashed a Toyota into a tree, and the vehicle caught fire, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The crash happened on Hudson Avenue, between Elysian Terrace and North Long Beach Avenue, at about 4:10 p.m. as the driver was headed westbound in a 2020 Toyota RAV4.

She "left the roadway and struck a tree," according to a news release from Police Officer Eric Evensen, a department spokesman.

"As a result of the collision her car became fully engulfed in flames," the release said.

The Roosevelt Fire Department extinguished the fire, and she was found inside and declared dead at the scene, according to the release, which said her name would be withheld until her family can be notified.