TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
Long Island

Two arrested after fatal crash in Medford

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

A Coram man drove through a red light in Medford and crashed his Mercedes-Benz into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, killing the other driver, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

James Palumbo, 56, of Yaphank, was going south in a 2021 Chevrolet and making a left turn when he was hit, according to a department news release, which said he was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.

The Mercedes driver, Malcolm Stewart, 29, was driving north on County Road 101 along with his passenger, Savanna Steinbach, 23, of Shirley.

Police say Stewart went through a red light, although it is not clear what happened in the moments leading up to the crash, which was at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 101 and Station Road. Palumbo was on County Road 101 trying to make a left turn onto Station Road at the time of the collision.

Stewart and Steinbach were both arrested on at least one drug charge. Stewart was also charged with weapon possession in connection with a .45 caliber handgun and drugs that officers found on him. Drugs were also found in the vehicle, police said, including fentanyl and cocaine.

The two went to Long Island Community Hospital for "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the release, which did not elaborate.

"They are scheduled for arraignment at a later date," the release said. Neither Stewart nor Steinbach could be reached for comment, and no attorney could be located.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Latest Long Island News

Undated photo of Raistlin Ruther, 18, whose body Mom: Kayaker found dead 'such a perfect person'
The pandemic has left many Long Islanders out The need for food on LI soared in 2020, food banks say
Views of the Moynihan Train Hall during a Touring the new Moynihan Train Hall
Billy Joel's Centre Island home, seen in 2005. Village compromises on Billy Joel, wife's horse request
In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, New NY lawmakers ready for a 2021 session dominated by COVID-19
An SUV involved in a Yaphank crash that Two dead in Yaphank crash, Suffolk police say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search