TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
Long Island

Nassau police: Fatal crash closes Baldwin Road in Hempstead

A caller reported the accident at Acacia Avenue at 12:02 a.m., police said.

The scene of a fatal crash early Tuesday

The scene of a fatal crash early Tuesday in Hempstead.  Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A portion of Baldwin Road in Hempstead was closed to vehicular traffic Tuesday morning while police investigated a two-car crash that killed one motorist.

The stretch of Baldwin Road, between Willow Avenue and Lawson Street, is closed in both directions, Nassau police said.

A caller reported the crash at Acacia Avenue and Baldwin Road at 12:02 a.m., police said.

Nassau police said they did not have additional details at this time.

“It’s still being investigated,” said a department spokesman.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police at a 7-Eleven store at Cops: Armed robbery of another 7-Eleven
Anthony D'Amico, Islip town public safety commissioner, attends Islip public safety department undergoes overhaul
This Eaton's Neck home is listed for $899,000. LI cottage with harbor views lists for $899,000
Juvenile oysters that are about 1 month old Town hatches plan to reduce shellfish mortality
Brett Houdek, president of Medford Taxpayers and Civic Planning board denies permit to build 7-Eleven
Ellen McBurney, bottom left, and her husband, John Couple helps disabled LIers 'climb' Mt. Everest