Nassau police: Fatal crash closes Baldwin Road in Hempstead
A portion of Baldwin Road in Hempstead was closed to vehicular traffic Tuesday morning while police investigated a two-car crash that killed one motorist.
The stretch of Baldwin Road, between Willow Avenue and Lawson Street, is closed in both directions, Nassau police said.
A caller reported the crash at Acacia Avenue and Baldwin Road at 12:02 a.m., police said.
Nassau police said they did not have additional details at this time.
“It’s still being investigated,” said a department spokesman.
