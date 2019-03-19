A portion of Baldwin Road in Hempstead was closed to vehicular traffic Tuesday morning while police investigated a two-car crash that killed one motorist.

The stretch of Baldwin Road, between Willow Avenue and Lawson Street, is closed in both directions, Nassau police said.

A caller reported the crash at Acacia Avenue and Baldwin Road at 12:02 a.m., police said.

Nassau police said they did not have additional details at this time.

“It’s still being investigated,” said a department spokesman.