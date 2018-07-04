Suffolk detectives were investigating three fatal vehicular accidents that took place over an eight-hour period in Ridge, Ronkonkoma and Holbrook beginning in the early morning of Independence Day.

The most recent crash left a Yaphank man dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ridge, police said.

Marc Riccio, 47, was driving a 2008 Toyota Highlander north on William Floyd Parkway, north of Whiskey Road, when his vehicle veered off the roadway, striking a guardrail and overturning at around 8:30 a.m., police said.

Riccio was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician’s assistant for the county medical examiner’s office, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on that accident to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

At about 3 a.m., another driver was killed after crashing a Jeep into trees and a fire hydrant near a home in Ronkonkoma, police said.

The victim was traveling west on Express Drive North when the vehicle struck a curb, hit ornamental rocks in front of a home on Edgewood Avenue, then crashed into trees and a fire hydrant before catching fire, police said.

Lakeland Fire Department officials extinguished the fire and a county medical examiner pronounced the Jeep driver dead moments later, police said in a news release, declining to release the driver’s name.

In that crash, a female resident of Edgewood Avenue home came out of her home and was hit by debris, police said. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

And the first of the three crashes occurred at 12:20 a.m. when a Brookhaven man was fatally injured after his motorcycle struck a metal barricade, police said.

John F. Greene, 49, was traveling south on Veterans Memorial Highway near the Sunrise Highway overpass in Holbrook when his 1995 Harley Davidson left the roadway and struck the barricade, police said.

Greene was pronounced dead at the scene and the motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.