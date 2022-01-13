Driver killed after car veers off Northern State Parkway

A motorist was killed Thursday afternoon when his vehicle left the Northern State Parkway, hitting a pair of trees and a light pole, State Police said.

The single-car crash occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the eastbound parkway, east of Brush Hollow Road in Westbury, authorities said.

The vehicle left the roadway, traveling into the southbound shoulder, before it struck two trees and a pole, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The collision is still under investigation and the State Police is asking for anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.