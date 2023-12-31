Long Island

Pedestrian dies after crash on County Road 39 in Southampton

Grant Parpan

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on County Road 39 in Southampton Saturday evening, town police said in a news release.

The man, whose identity was withheld pending notification of relatives, was in the westbound lane shortly before 6:15 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle headed in that direction, police said. New York State Police responded to the crash and performed CPR on the pedestrian before Southampton Ambulance personnel transported him to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The driver remained at the scene, according to the news release.

Southampton Town Police Detectives and a New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash, which town police said does not appear to be criminal.

Anyone who may have information regarding the crash is asked to call the Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-728-2230.

