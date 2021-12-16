A Calverton driver was killed when he apparently went through a stop sign at a Riverhead intersection, and his 2017 Buick SUV was struck by a cesspool company dump truck on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Patrick Welby, 85, was pronounced at the site, where Horton and Reeves avenues meet, police said.

His passenger, Nora Raughan, 86, also of Calverton, was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital with noncritical injuries after the approximately 2:59 p.m. crash, the Riverhead police statement said.

The other driver, Christopher Watts, 26, of Wading River, was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The 1998 Freightliner Dump Truck he was driving, according to the police, is owned by Danny's Cesspool Service Inc. in Riverhead.

"The preliminary investigation indicated that the 2017 Buick SUV failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Horton Avenue, and Reeves Avenue, causing the accident," Riverhead police said.

Both vehicles were impounded to undergo safety checks.