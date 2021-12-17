The sole passenger in a car that crashed into a Flanders home occupied by four people not long before dawn Friday was ejected — and later pronounced at a hospital, Southampton Police said in a statement.

None of the three adults and one child who live in the two-story home on Flanders Road near Long Neck Boulevard were hurt.

The victim's identity will not be released until the family is notified, according to police. The identity and condition of the driver, who also was taken to a hospital, were not released.

The 2007 Toyota sedan was headed west on Flanders road when the approximately 5:03 a.m. crash occurred.