A 33-year-old woman died after she was ejected from her vehicle in a Wednesday morning crash on the Southern State Parkway, State Police said.

The driver crashed into the Southern State Parkway's center median while she drove west near Exit 23 in Hempstead around 8:56 a. m., State Police said in a statement.

Iesha Maxwell, of Hempstead, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where she died, police said.