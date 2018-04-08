The Trump Tower resident who died after the high rise caught fire Saturday was a well-respected art dealer and accomplished musician, but had recent health and financial setbacks, according to a childhood friend and court records.

Todd Brassner, who lived on the 50th floor of President Donald Trump’s signature Manhattan high-rise, died at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital Saturday night a short time after being transported there in critical condition, officials said.

Fire marshals were at the Fifth Avenue skyscraper Sunday investigating the cause of the four-alarm fire that broke out at about 5:35 p.m. Saturday. Six firefighters were treated for minor burns, smoke inhalation and other injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” FDNY spokesman James Long said Sunday.

The smell of smoke remained heavy in the air along Fifth Avenue near Trump Tower Sunday morning. The building’s public atrium — where Trump announced his White House run — remained closed. East 56th Street was closed between Fifth and Madison avenues while firefighters and crews removed glass and other materials from the building damaged by the fire.

Brassner was a known dealer in the city’s art scene. He is mentioned numerous times in pop-art icon Andy Warhol’s posthumous autobiography, “The Andy Warhol Diaries,” published in 1989. But longtime friend Betsy Broadman said Brassner was a brilliant figure in the art world in his own right.

Broadman, who grew up with Brassner in Westchester, said he developed a love and appreciation of art, music and literature from his parents. “He picked up a lot from his dad,” she said. “They were a very close-knit family.”

Brassner was also a passionate musician who collected guitars and played in bands for much of his life, Broadman said.

“He was a very good guitar player,” she said. “He was gentle, extremely gentle, loving and amazingly generous.”

Broadman said Brassner’s knack for retaining the small details from those he met in the city’s art circles was one reason for his success.

“He was like an old-time politician,” Broadman said, comparing Brassner to the legendary late House Speaker Tip O’Neill, known for an ability to glad-hand and win over even his most hardened political rivals. “[Brassner] always remembered everything about you and your family. That is why he did so well.”

But Brassner was known to be tough when it came to his work, she said.

“He could also be very hard-nosed in his [business] dealings,” she said. “He was a very complex person.”

Broadman said Brassner’s 50th-story Trump Tower apartment, purchased in 1996, had “gorgeous vistas.”

The 58-story high-rise, located amid some of Manhattan’s priciest real estate, includes Trump’s longtime primary residence before his 2016 election.

Trump, whose company completed the high-rise in 1983, still lives with his family in a 10,000-square foot apartment on the top three floors of the building when he returns to the city. The Trump Organization has offices there, too.

The president was in Washington at the time of the fire.

While the cause of the fire remained unclear Sunday, Brassner’s apartment was not required to have a sprinkler system, Long said.

New York City code requires sprinklers in buildings constructed in 2008 or later, Long said.

Buildings built before 2008 are required to install sprinklers during major renovations, he said.

The FDNY first learned about the fire Saturday, through an alarm linked to the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

“That is what notified us of the fire,” Long said. “The detection system worked.”

The New York City Council considered proposals that would have required sprinklers in all residential properties in the 1990s, but the legislation stalled for years, thanks to stiff opposition from the real estate industry — including Trump, then a powerful Manhattan developer — because of the cost.

Real estate lobbyists complained the sprinklers would have cost up to $4 per square foot to equip an entire building, and that sprinklers were prone to vandalism and malfunctions.

“People feel safer with sprinklers,” Trump told The New York Times in 1999. “But the problem with the bill is that it doesn’t address the buildings that need sprinklers the most. If you look at the fire deaths in New York, almost all of them are in one- or two-family houses.”

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and ex-Council Speaker Peter F. Vallone pushed for a sprinkler law after seven people, including three firefighters, were killed in residential fires in December 1998. The City Council approved legislation that mandated sprinklers in residential properties in 1999 that was signed despite misgivings by Giuliani, who believed the measure was not strong enough.

The bill exempted new residential buildings with three or less units and it did not require public address systems for buildings more than six floors high, as Giuliani wanted.

Trump said after the bill was approved that he would spend $3 million to install sprinklers in all 350 units of Trump World Tower, an apartment complex that was under construction at the time on Manhattan’s East Side.